Rajasthan temple priest set on fire in Karauli over land dispute, accused arrested

In a shocking incident, a 50-year-old temple priest was set on fire by pouring petrol over him by five people in Rajasthan's Karauli district after he reportedly resisted an attempt by them to encroach upon land that belonged to the temple authorities.

Kailash Meena, the main accused in the case, was arrested while a search is underway for the remaining persons, the police said.

In a press statement, Karauli police said that the priest, Babu Lal Vaishnav, had earlier complained to the cops that Meena and his family were trying to grab the 15 bigha land which belongs to Radha Gopal temple in Bukna village. Vaishnav and his family were engaged as priests here and would also till the land concerned, the release added.

Vaishnav's family members have demanded action against the SHO, investigation by a deputy rank official, compensation and government jobs for a family member.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot condemned the incident and tweeted: “The death of Babu Lal Vaishnav is unfortunate and condemnable. We do not have place for such acts here. The state government stands by the family of the deceased. The main accused has been arrested and a case is underway. The accused won’t be spared.”

Meanwhile, former Rajasthan CM and BJP leader Vasundhara Raje attacked the Ashok Gehlot government in the state and called the incident 'a highly condemnable crime'.

"The incident of burning a priest alive in Karauli district's Sapotra is highly condemnable. No amount of grief is enough for this. Looking at the rising crime incidents, it is clear that Dalit, women, traders, kids, no one is safe in the state. The state government needs to wake up from slumber and give the harshest of the punishment to the accused in this case," she stated.

The state's Congress government should wake up from its deep slumber and mete out strict punishment to the culprits, ensuring justice to the victim`s family," Raje tweeted.

(With agency inputs)