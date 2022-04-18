Railway policeman killed, another injured in militant attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district

A railway policeman was killed and another injured in a militant attack in J&K`s Pulwama district on Monday, police said. Police sources said two jawans of the railway police were injured after militants attacked them in Kakapora area of Pulwama.

"Both the injured policemen were shifted to hospital for treatment, but one succumbed to his injuries," a source said. "The area has been cordoned off for searches," the source added.

