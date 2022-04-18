Jahangirpuri violence: VHP and Bajral Dal members booked for taking out religious procession

Pic: EFE

The Delhi Police on Monday said it has registered an FIR against the members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal for taking out a religious procession without permission in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area where violent clashes broke out on April 16, news agency PTI reported.

The police have also arrested Prem Sharma, a jila sewa pramukh of VHP, in connection with the violence. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Usha Rangnani said a case was registered under section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code.

"The procession was taken out on Saturday evening without any permission and one person named Prem Sharma, Jila Sewa Pramukh, Vishwa Hindu Parishad has been arrested," she said, adding that further investigation is underway.

Earlier on Monday, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana said 23 people from both the communities have been arrested so far in connection with the Jahangirpuri violence, and refuted claims that attempts were made to hoist saffron flags at a mosque during the Hanuman Jayanti procession on Saturday.

During a media briefing, Asthana asserted that those involved in the violent clashes will not be spared irrespective of class, creed or religion.

Police said there was stone-pelting and arson during the clashes between two communities that left eight police personnel and a local injured. Some vehicles were also torched.

