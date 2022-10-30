Video: Rahul Gandhi runs during ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, others try to catch up

Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra on Sunday (Photo: Twitter/Srinivas BV)

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi along with party leaders and workers resumed the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' on the 53rd day from Gollapalli in Telangana on Sunday. The 52-year-old leader also ran for a few hundred meters during the 5th day of his yatra in Telangana. During the foot march, he suddenly started to sprint along with some school children, forcing others to run.

A video of the event has been tweeted by youth Congress national president Srinivas BV which shows Gandhi running amid loud cheers from the participants. Since being shared, the video has garnered over 50,000 views on Twitter. Some social media users have also reacted to the video.

Caught unawares over his sudden shifting of gears, Gandhi's security personnel, Telangana PCC President Revanth Reddy and others also started scooting from brisk walk. Joined by party leaders and cadre, Gandhi resumed his foot march from here this morning and is expected to cover a distance of 22 KM, Congress party sources said.

The yatra will take a one-day break on November 4. The Wayanad MP will meet intellectuals, leaders of various communities, including personalities from the sporting, business and entertainment sectors during the party campaign in the southern state.

He will also visit prayer halls, mosques and temples across Telangana, and will offer prayers, members of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee said. The Bharat Jodo Yatra commenced on September 7 from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu.

Gandhi completed the marathon walk in Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, before beginning the Telangana leg of the yatra last week. The Telangana State Congress has formed 10 special committees to coordinate the yatra.