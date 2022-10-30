Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Video: Rahul Gandhi runs during ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, others try to catch up

Some social media users have also reacted to the video. The Bharat Jodo Yatra will take a one-day break on November 4.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 30, 2022, 09:39 AM IST

Video: Rahul Gandhi runs during ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, others try to catch up
Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra on Sunday (Photo: Twitter/Srinivas BV)

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi along with party leaders and workers resumed the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' on the 53rd day from Gollapalli in Telangana on Sunday. The 52-year-old leader also ran for a few hundred meters during the 5th day of his yatra in Telangana. During the foot march, he suddenly started to sprint along with some school children, forcing others to run.

A video of the event has been tweeted by youth Congress national president Srinivas BV which shows Gandhi running amid loud cheers from the participants. Since being shared, the video has garnered over 50,000 views on Twitter. Some social media users have also reacted to the video.

Check the video here:

 

 

 

Caught unawares over his sudden shifting of gears, Gandhi's security personnel, Telangana PCC President Revanth Reddy and others also started scooting from brisk walk. Joined by party leaders and cadre, Gandhi resumed his foot march from here this morning and is expected to cover a distance of 22 KM, Congress party sources said.

READ | Delhi pollution: GRAP stage 3 kicks in as air quality deteriorates, know what all will be affected

The yatra will take a one-day break on November 4. The Wayanad MP will meet intellectuals, leaders of various communities, including personalities from the sporting, business and entertainment sectors during the party campaign in the southern state.

He will also visit prayer halls, mosques and temples across Telangana, and will offer prayers, members of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee said. The Bharat Jodo Yatra commenced on September 7 from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu.

Gandhi completed the marathon walk in Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, before beginning the Telangana leg of the yatra last week. The Telangana State Congress has formed 10 special committees to coordinate the yatra.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Arthritis: Know about its types and lifestyle changes that can help reduce joint pain and stiffness
Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora, Ananya Pandey attend Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja's Diwali bash
Filmfare Awards South 2022: Allu Arjun's Pushpa, Suriya's Soorarai Pottru win in major categories
Weight loss, better kidney health: Health benefits of including bananas in your diet
This luxury smartphone costs more than Rs 34 lakh in India, features rare Himalayan alligator skin
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Switzerland claims record for world’s longest passenger train
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.