Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Musk takes over Twitter: Rahul Gandhi now hopes company will take action against 'hate speech'

Musk completed the massive $44 billion (almost Rs. 3,62,400 crore) buyout of Twitter and tweeted, 'The bird is freed,' as soon as the deal was done.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 28, 2022, 09:13 PM IST

Musk takes over Twitter: Rahul Gandhi now hopes company will take action against 'hate speech'
Musk takes over Twitter: Rahul Gandhi now hopes company will take action against 'hate speech'

Soon after billionaire Elon Musk took control of the social media giant and fired four of its top executives, Rahul Gandhi, the former president of the Congress, expressed hope on Friday that Twitter would now take action against hate speech, check facts more thoroughly, and not stifle the voice of the opposition in India.

After sharing a photo of a rape victim and getting a warning from the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights, Gandhi's Twitter account was briefly suspended (NCPCR). After then, he had not logged onto his account on the microblogging platform. The Congressman frequently criticises the Narendra Modi administration on Twitter.

Gandhi also posted a graph showing how his Twitter handle had been 'manipulated.'

It detailed how the new followers of the Congress leader were repressed between August 2021 and February 2022. Despite the fact that the social media behemoth flatly denied any wrongdoing, Gandhi insisted that he had sent 20 requests to Twitter.

Also read: https://www.dnaindia.com/india/report-imd-rain-alert-tamil-nadu-puducherry-other-states-to-receive-rainfall-for-next-five-days-2996726

The graph also demonstrates that starting in January 2021, Gandhi's Twitter account saw an increase in the number of new followers and that after February 2022, that growth stopped.

Soon after concluding the massive $44 billion (approximately Rs. 3,62,400 crore) acquisition of the website, Musk tweeted, "The bird is liberated," and fired four of its top employees, including CEO Parag Agrawal and legal chief Vijaya Gadde.

Musk "has started cleaning the house at Twitter with the firings of at least four top executives," according to a news article that cited sources with knowledge of the situation.
Along with Agrawal and Gadde, Twitter's general attorney Sean Edgett and chief financial officer Ned Segal were also let go.

According to the story, "at least one of the executives who was sacked was escorted out of Twitter's office."

(With inputs from PTI)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Stray dogs in India: Five facts about them you should know
What are four different types of headaches? Know what causes them
Navratri 2022: Take inspiration from your favourite celebs for the festive season
Meet Shahneel Gill, gorgeous sister of Star Indian batsman Shubman Gill
Viral Photos of the Day: Nora Fatehi, Rubina Dilaik look stunning in glamorous outfits
Speed Reads
More
First-image
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband assaulted in home invasion
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.