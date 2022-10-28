Musk takes over Twitter: Rahul Gandhi now hopes company will take action against 'hate speech'

Soon after billionaire Elon Musk took control of the social media giant and fired four of its top executives, Rahul Gandhi, the former president of the Congress, expressed hope on Friday that Twitter would now take action against hate speech, check facts more thoroughly, and not stifle the voice of the opposition in India.

After sharing a photo of a rape victim and getting a warning from the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights, Gandhi's Twitter account was briefly suspended (NCPCR). After then, he had not logged onto his account on the microblogging platform. The Congressman frequently criticises the Narendra Modi administration on Twitter.

Congrats @elonmusk.



I hope @Twitter will now act against hate speech, fact check more robustly, and will no longer stifle the opposition’s voice in India due to government pressure. pic.twitter.com/j2unZeYYj6 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 28, 2022

Gandhi also posted a graph showing how his Twitter handle had been 'manipulated.'

It detailed how the new followers of the Congress leader were repressed between August 2021 and February 2022. Despite the fact that the social media behemoth flatly denied any wrongdoing, Gandhi insisted that he had sent 20 requests to Twitter.

The graph also demonstrates that starting in January 2021, Gandhi's Twitter account saw an increase in the number of new followers and that after February 2022, that growth stopped.

Soon after concluding the massive $44 billion (approximately Rs. 3,62,400 crore) acquisition of the website, Musk tweeted, "The bird is liberated," and fired four of its top employees, including CEO Parag Agrawal and legal chief Vijaya Gadde.

Musk "has started cleaning the house at Twitter with the firings of at least four top executives," according to a news article that cited sources with knowledge of the situation.

Along with Agrawal and Gadde, Twitter's general attorney Sean Edgett and chief financial officer Ned Segal were also let go.

According to the story, "at least one of the executives who was sacked was escorted out of Twitter's office."

(With inputs from PTI)