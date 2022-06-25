Search icon
Punjab: Days after IAS officer's arrest, his son allegedly commits suicide

In connection with an investigation into charges of corruption, the Punjab Vigilance Bureau detained Popli and another individual about a week ago.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Jun 25, 2022, 06:09 PM IST

Image for representation

Arrested Punjab IAS officer Sanjay Popli’s son allegedly died by suicide by shooting himself on Saturday. This came days after the Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrested IAS officer Sanjay Popli and his accomplice on corruption charges.

The boy allegedly shot himself in the head with his father’s licensed pistol."Son of Punjab IAS officer allegedly shoots self. Vigilance team reached here (IAS Sanjay Popli’s house) for enquiry and heard a gunshot. After verification, they realized that his son had shot himself with his licensed gun. He was shifted to hospital," said SSP Kuldeep Chahal.

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau had last week arrested Popli and one other under allegations of corruption.

He was sent to a four-day police remand. The vigilance team had reached his residence for another inquiry as his remand was ending today.

