Shiv Sena to take action against rebel MLAs: Know 10 major developments

The Shiv Sena's national executive passed a resolution on Saturday authorising Maharashtra Chief Minister and party chief Uddhav Thackeray to take action against the rebels.

The move comes after the rebel camp led by Shinde sought to name the group after Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray.

1. Six resolutions were approved by attendance at a Shiv Sena National Executive meeting conducted by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai, one of which gave him the go-ahead to take action against the rebels. In a letter to the Election Commission, his group has also challenged a move by the rebels to adopt the name Shiv Sena and its founder late Bal Thackeray.

2. "By the evening, people will learn what actions will be taken against individuals who left the party. Uddhav Thackeray, the chief minister, has done some excellent job. Under his direction, we shall all campaign for the elections" Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said.

3. A no-confidence resolution moved by Eknath Shinde was earlier rejected by the Maharashtra Assembly Deputy Speaker, which was a setback for the dissident MLAs. The no-confidence resolution was signed by 33 dissident MLAs, but none of the MLAs submitted it to the Deputy Speaker's office; instead, they sent it using an anonymous email ID, sources claimed.

4. Regarding the Team Uddhav disqualification claim, the Deputy Speaker has also sent notifications to the 16 dissident MLAs. Sources told NDTV that the dissident MLAs have been summoned to appear in person or through counsel on Monday to address the disqualification plea.

5. Workers from the Shiv Sena ransacked the office of rebel party MLA Tanaji Sawant in Pune. Pune Police then issued a warning and sent orders to all police stations to provide security at Shiv Sena leaders offices in the city. Mumbai has similarly outlawed large gatherings.

6. Thackeray asserted that "The Sena is not done" and that those supporting the BJP must be questioned. At a party meeting on Friday, Thackeray had declared, "Those who wish to leave are free to depart freely, I will form a new Shiv Sena."

7. In a tweet this morning, Eknath Shinde said that the state administration had terminated the security cover at the residences of 16 rebel legislators, including himself, and described the move as a "political vendetta." Sanjay Raut, the chief spokesperson for Sena, refuted the accusations.

8. Team Uddhav is confident that it will prevail in the event of a trust vote, despite being reduced to a minority. The party also asserted that the Eknath Shinde camp's claiming that it is "the true Shiv Sena" are baseless. "Uddhav Thackeray is the leader of the Shiv Sena, a recognised regional party. We have a constitution that determines who gets to be party president, " Advocate Dharam Mishra from Shiv Sena legal cell told NDTV.

9. The dissident leader opposing Thackeray, Shinde, has claimed to have the support of more than 50 MLAs, according to NDTV. He gave NDTV an exclusive interview, revealing that "almost 40 of them are from the Shiv Sena."

10. On the outskirts of Assam's main city, Guwahati, the rebels have set up camp at a five-star hotel. Sources claimed that the pointsman is a young MP who is known to be close to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. They further stated that at least three Assam BJP ministers are closely monitoring logistical affairs at the Guwahati hotel.