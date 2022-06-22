Presidential polls 2022: Draupadi Murmu to file nomination on June 24

Photo: ANI

BJP-led NDA candidate for the presidential polls, Draupadi Murmu, is scheduled to file her nomination papers on Friday (June 24), sources said, ANI reported.

BJP has invited all of its allies to join in the nomination ceremony including the chief ministers of NDA-ruled states.

Besides, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik made an appeal to all MLAs of Odisha to support Murmu’s candidature.

Notably, Naveen Patnaik-led Biju Janata Dal (BJD) is not an ally of the NDA but is often seen supporting the NDA government on crucial bills and legislature.

He openly came out and endorsed the candidature of Murmu, who hails from Odisha, for the upcoming presidential elections that are scheduled to take place on July 18.

While addressing a press conference at the party headquarters on Monday, JP Nadda announced Droupadi Murmu as the NDA candidate for the upcoming presidential election.

Nadda also said that over 20 names were discussed by the BJP Parliamentary board and all the allies of the NDA before finalising Murmu as a candidate for the presidential election.

The results of the July 18 elections for the next President of India will be declared on July 21.

Murmu served as the Governor of Jharkhand from 2015 to 2021. Born on June 20, 1958, she hails from Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district and comes from a tribal community.

The 64-year-old started out as a teacher and then entered into Odisha politics.

Droupadi Murmu is all set to become the next President of India and if that comes through, she will be India`s first woman tribal President and the second woman President since its independence. The first woman President of India was Pratibha Patil.