Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

PM Modi slams 'revari culture', cautions people against it

PM Modi cautioned people against what he calls 'revari culture' while addressing a gathering after inaugurating the Bundelkhand Expressway.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 16, 2022, 02:14 PM IST

PM Modi slams 'revari culture', cautions people against it
Photo: ANI

In Uttar Pradesh’s Jalaun for the inauguration of the Bundelkhand Expressway, Prime Minister Narendra Modi cautioned people against falling for the ‘revari culture’. ‘Revari’ refers to sweets. 

Referring to the practice of political parties to seek votes from people on the basis of promising freebies, PM Modi called it the ‘revari culture’. He added that falling for this type of voting culture could be "very dangerous" for the country’s development.

The PM was addressing a gathering after having inaugurated the Bundelkhand Expressway stretching 296 kilometers.  

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sanju Samson to Rahul Tripathi: Cricketers netizens believe Team India will miss against South Africa
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Rare photo of Gyanvapi complex clicked in 1868, see here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
SSC SI Delhi Police Final Result 2022 declared at ssc.nic.in, know how to check
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.