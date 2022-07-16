PM Modi slams 'revari culture', cautions people against it

Photo: ANI

In Uttar Pradesh’s Jalaun for the inauguration of the Bundelkhand Expressway, Prime Minister Narendra Modi cautioned people against falling for the ‘revari culture’. ‘Revari’ refers to sweets.

Referring to the practice of political parties to seek votes from people on the basis of promising freebies, PM Modi called it the ‘revari culture’. He added that falling for this type of voting culture could be "very dangerous" for the country’s development.

The PM was addressing a gathering after having inaugurated the Bundelkhand Expressway stretching 296 kilometers.