Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

PM Modi to inaugurate Bundelkhand Expressway today: Here's all you need to know

PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 296-km Bundelkhand highway and It would decrease travel time between Delhi and Chitrakoot to six hours.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 16, 2022, 09:52 AM IST

PM Modi to inaugurate Bundelkhand Expressway today: Here's all you need to know
Bundelkhand Expressway

Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Uttar Pradesh's sixth highway between Chitrakoot and Etawah, a project that was started in 2020 and has now been finished. The state of Bundelkhand would benefit from a four-lane highway constructed at a cost of Rs 14,850 crore, which will improve transportation services in the state.

Also, READ: DNA Explainer: Everything to know about 24 Bills listed for Parliament's Monsoon Session and Opposition's agenda

In addition, a six-lane highway may be built farther along the road. However, it should be emphasised that this expressway was built by Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industry Development Authority (UPEIDA). The highway will pass through seven districts, including Banda, Mahoba, Hamirpur, Jalaun, and Auraiya, in addition to Chitrakoot and Etawah.

Regions that it serves

An extension of the Agra-Lucknow expressway joins the Chitrakoot-Kudrail expressway at the Etawah district hamlet of Kudrail on the route. All of Chitrakoot's seven districts are included in this area. Bagen, Ken, Shyama, Chandawal, Birma, Yamuna, Betwa, and Sengar are just a few of the rivers that the route crosses.

The cost of the project

Officials anticipate the total cost of the project to be more than Rs 15,000 crore. Yogi Adityanath's government, on the other hand, has saved around Rs 1,132 crore by opting for electronic tendering.

Enhancing regional connections

The Bundelkhand expressway is a key connection in the state's efforts to improve connectivity. Estimates suggest that a trip from Delhi to Chitrakoot, which had previously taken 9-10 hours, may now be completed in roughly 6 hours thanks to the four-lane motorway. This highway is also critical to the development of Uttar Pradesh's planned defence corridor.

The building of an industrial corridor has also begun in Banda and Jalaun districts. The Rs 20,000 crore defence corridor project covers more than 5,071 hectares in the western, central, and Bundelkhand regions of the state.

Six of the state's 13 expressways, totalling 3,200 kilometres, are already operational, while seven more are under development. Industrial developments are sprouting up along major highways and expressways. In the event of a crisis, the air force is creating airstrips that may be used in place of runways.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sanju Samson to Rahul Tripathi: Cricketers netizens believe Team India will miss against South Africa
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Rare photo of Gyanvapi complex clicked in 1868, see here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 392 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 16
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.