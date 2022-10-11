PM Modi to inaugurate Mahakal Lok today: Know interesting facts about the Mahakaleshwar Temple corridor

Mahakal Lok in Mahakaleshwar Temple (Photo - ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be unveiling the mega project of the Mahakaleshwar Temple corridor in Madhya Pradesh today. The unveiling of the corridor will take place in Ujjain today, October 11, at 6 pm, and the event will be live-streamed on multiple platforms.

PM Modi will be reaching the Mahakal temple today evening, which is one of the 12 jyotirlingas in the country. He will then perform puja in the temple and then unveil the first phase of the Mahakaleshwar corridor, called the Mahakal Lok.

The first phase of the Rs 836 crore project – the Mahakal Lok corridor – will be open for the general public from today, after which PM Modi will take part in a public function at the Kartik Mela Ground.

Here’s all you need to know about the Mahakal Lok corridor –

A large-size 'shivaling' covered in strands of 'moli' (sacred) threads has been placed below the grand gateway - Nandi Dwar - of the 'Mahakal Lok', sources said on Monday, adding that according to plan, the prime minister will officially unveil the 'shivaling' to symbolically mark the opening of the mega corridor.

The corridor measures over 900 metres in length and is dotted with 108 ornate sandstone columns in a row which bear a decorative 'trishul' design on top and 'mudras' of Lord Shiva.

The walls of the Mahakal Lok have been adorned with 53 illuminated murals depicting stories from the Shiv Puran, along with gushing fountains and artistic sculptures of Lord Shiva across the complex.

The structures erected in the corridor have been constructed using sandstones sourced from the Bansi Paharpur area in Rajasthan. Artists and craftsmen mainly from Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Orissa worked on chiseling and embellishing raw stones into aesthetic pillars and panels, as per PTI reports.

While 108 pillars with ornamental elements on top bearing Trishul-style design dot the corridor at regular intervals, CCTV cameras, and a public address system have been harmoniously incorporated in them, as per senior officials.

(With PTI inputs)

