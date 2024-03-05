Twitter
PM Modi takes veiled dig at Congress, Mallikarjun Kharge, accuses them of being 'scared' to promote...

''When I opposed dynasty (politics) as it is dangerous to democracy and prevents new opportunities for youth, they don't respond to that but say Modi has no family,'' PM Modi said.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Mar 05, 2024, 02:13 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday attacked the Congress, saying it was 'scared' to promote young leaders, and appeared to take a veiled dig at AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge when he said the party was appointing people over 75-80 years.

He also said the ''dynastic parties'' were targeting him as he was exposing their ''scams worth several thousands of crores of rupees.'' Addressing a BJP rally here, he said he never made any personal attack but raised his voice against dynasty politics.

The ''Congress and its friends'' were now abusing him and his 'family'--the people as he was keen to implement the 'guarantee' given to the public.

''When I opposed dynasty (politics) as it is dangerous to democracy and prevents new opportunities for youth, they don't respond to that but say Modi has no family,'' he said.

Congress party was not a dynastic party earlier, he said.

Taking potshots at Congress, he said the party never promoted anyone below age 50.

''Congress was not dynastic earlier. It doesn't promote anyone below 50 years. If they have to appoint someone, they will appoint someone who is 75-80 years old, 85 years old. They are afraid that if a 50-year-old man comes and overtakes, what will happen to the family,'' Modi said.

"From Jammu and Kashmir to Tamil Nadu, wherever family-run parties are ruling, those states are 'ruined'. Those families have become stronger, but not the states. Should these family-run politics be allowed to continue", he asked.

Such family-run parties are anti-democratic, anti-talent, and anti-youth, PM Modi charged.

When I point out dynastic politics, ''they say Modi doesn't have a family.''

