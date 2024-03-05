Twitter
PM Modi congratulates Shehbaz Sharif on being sworn-in as Pakistan's PM

PM Modi extended wishes after Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shehbaz Sharif was sworn in as the 24th Prime Minister of Pakistan on Monday.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Mar 05, 2024, 12:40 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated Shehbaz Sharif on being sworn in as Pakistan's PM. In a post on X, PM Modi stated, "Congratulations to @CMShehbaz on being sworn in as the Prime Minister of Pakistan."

PM Modi extended wishes after Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shehbaz Sharif was sworn in as the 24th Prime Minister of Pakistan on Monday. The swearing-in took place amid protests in different parts of the country by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) which has alleged rigging in the general elections on February 8. Pakistan President Arif Alvi administered oath to Shehbaz Sharif at the Aiwan-i-Sadr.

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif's oath-taking ceremony was attended by PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, former Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari, Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir and the chief ministers of Sindh, Punjab and Balochistan, according to Dawn. Shehbaz Sharif was elected as Pakistan's PM after he secured 201 votes in the National Assembly on Sunday defeating his rival Omar Ayub Khan who PTI backed. 

The government formation in Pakistan took place after PML-N held talks with the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and other parties, including MQM-P, PML-Q, BAP, PML-Z, and IPP.

Pakistan held its 12th national general election on February 8, amid allegations of rigging and the shutdown of cellular and internet services. Following the elections on February 8, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has held nationwide protests against the alleged rigging in the polls on multiple occasions.

