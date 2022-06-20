‘PM Modi should ask his friend Abbas if Nupur Sharma’s remarks were right’: Asaduddin Owaisi

File photo

As former BJP spokesperson, Nupur Sharma remains embroiled in a controversy over her remarks on Prophet Muhammad, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi once again slammed her and the BJP government over the row.

Asaduddin Owaisi, while targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urged the PM to ask his childhood friend Abbas if what Nupur Sharma said about Prophet Muhammad during a television debate was objectionable or not.

The Hyderabad MP, attacking PM Modi over the Nupur Sharma controversy, mentioned the prime minister’s childhood friend Abbas in his recent tweet, even raising a question on the existence of such a friend.

Writing in Hindi, Asadudding Owaisi posted, “The Prime Minister remembered his friend after eight years. We did not know you had this friend. We appeal to the Prime Minister, please call Mr Abbas -- if he is there --and make him listen to the speeches of Asaduddin Owaisi and Ulemas (religious leaders) and ask him if we are lying.”

In the short clip that Owaisi posted, he could be heard saying, “If you share the address, I will go to Abbas. I will ask him if what Nupur Sharma said about Prophet Muhammad is objectionable or not. And he will agree that she spoke rubbish.”

This comes a few days after PM Modi shared a blog post on his mother Heeraben Modi’s 99th birthday, remembering the fond memories he used to share with his childhood friend Abbas.

In the blog post, PM Modi had said, “A close friend of my father used to stay in a nearby village. After his untimely death, my father brought his friend's son, Abbas, to our home. He stayed with us and completed his studies. Mother was as affectionate and caring towards Abbas just like she did for all of us siblings. Every year on Eid, she used to prepare his favourite dishes.”

Nupur Sharma’s remarks on Prophet Muhammad kicked up a religious and political storm in India, which led to violent incidents across the country, recorded in as many as 14 states on June 10, right after the Friday prayers in mosques.

READ | Agnipath scheme: As protestors call for Bharat Bandh, Delhi borders remain flooded with traffic