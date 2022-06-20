Agnipath scheme: As protestors call for Bharat Bandh, Delhi borders remain flooded with traffic

Photo - ANI

The protests against the Agnipath scheme have been erupting across the country for the last few days now, with the agitators calling for a Bharat Bandh in wake of the new army recruitment programme launched by the central government.

Following a call for Bharat Bandh on June 20, the Delhi-Gurugram expressway saw a massive flock of traffic and roadblock, with hundreds of cars stuck in the expressway traffic for a long time. The traffic was mainly witnessed during the prime working hours and has started clearing out for now.

According to ANI reports, heavy traffic was witnessed at the Sarhaul border at the Delhi-Gurugram expressway as Delhi Police began the elaborate checking of vehicles in the wake of the Bharat Bandh called by several organizations.

Heavy traffic jam on Sarhaul border at Delhi-Gurugram expressway as Delhi Police begins checking of vehicles in wake of #BharatBandh against #AgnipathScheme, called by some organisations. pic.twitter.com/1VCo5RcHAJ — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2022

A similar situation was witnessed at the Noida-Delhi link road at the Chilla border of the national capital due to the security checks being conducted by the Uttar Pradesh government. While speaking to ANI, ADCP Noida, Ranvijay Singh said, "We're ensuring that no protester can pass through here, we're coordinating with Delhi Police."

Many states have tightened their security, with the internet suspended in several cities, due to the violent protests that emerged right after the Centre announced the Agnipath scheme for military recruitment for the armed forces.

#WATCH | Heavy traffic at Noida-Delhi Link Road at Chilla border due to security checks by UP Police in wake of Bharat Bandh against #AgnipathScheme



ADCP Noida, Ranvijay Singh says, "We're ensuring that no protester can pass through here, we're coordinating with Delhi Police." pic.twitter.com/SczgaxTn3W — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 20, 2022

Opposition parties such as Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will be staging a protest against the Agnipath scheme today at Jantar Mantar in Delhi. In some Haryana and UP cities, the authorities have restricted the gathering of four or more people to maintain the law and order of the state.

Over the past four days, several army aspirants and opposition parties have been protesting against the Agnipath Scheme introduced by the Centre to appoint youngsters into the Indian Army. States such as Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Telangana witnessed major violence during the protests.

After massive backlash from the army aspirants, the government decided to increase the age limit of the Agnipath scheme, saying they wanted to give a chance to those who have been trying to enlist in the Indian Army for the past 2 years.

