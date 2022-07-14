PM Modi reappoints Union Minister Piyush Goyal as Leader of House in Rajya Sabha

Piyush Goyal | Photo: File

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Textiles Piyush Goyal has been reappointed as a leader of the house in the Rajya Sabha. Communication regarding the same has been sent to the Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu. An excerpt of the communication sent which is been accessed by ANI reads, "Prime Minister has appointed Piyush Goyal as the Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha in accordance with the provisions contained in Rule 2 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Raiya Sabha."

In 2021, PM Narendra Modi had appointed Goyal as the leader of the Rajya Sabha. However, his term as Rajya Sabha MP expired in April this year. On July 8, Union ministers Piyush Goyal were among the 27 newly-elected members of Rajya Sabha who took oath as members of the Council of States. Goyal got elected to the Rajya Sabha again from the state of Maharashtra and therefore he has been reappointed to the LoH post.

During his 35 year long political career, Goyal has held several important positions at different levels in the world's largest political party, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and is in its National Executive. He has been the National Treasurer of the Party. In 2019 General Elections, he was a member of the Manifesto and Publicity Committees. He also headed the BJP's Information Communication Campaign Committee for the General Elections 2014.

Goyal has had a brilliant academic record--- all India second rank holder Chartered Accountant and second rank holder in Law in Mumbai University. He was a well-known investment banker and has advised top corporations on management strategy and growth. He also served on the Board of India's largest commercial bank, the State Bank of India and Bank of Baroda. He was also nominated by the Government of India to the Task Force for Interlinking of Rivers in 2002.

His father, Late Vedprakash Goyal was Union Minister of Shipping, and the National Treasurer of the BJP for over two decades. His mother Chandrakanta Goyal was elected thrice to the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly from Mumbai. He is married to Seema, an active social worker, and has two children - Dhruv and Radhika, who have both graduated from Harvard University, USA. With the retirement of Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Shiv Pratap Shukla, the position for the deputy leader of the house in Rajya Sabha and the chief of the BJP in the Rajya Sabha remains vacant.

