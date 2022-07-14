Is Asia Cup being shifted to India amid turmoil in Sri Lanka? BCCI President Sourav Ganguly reacts

Sourav Ganguly

Sri Lanka is going through some tough times and the turmoil within the country has raised questions about the Asia Cup 2022. The tournament is scheduled to be held in August, however, things do not look in favour of conducting the tournament.

Talking about the same, former India captain and BCCI President Sourav Ganguly said the board will keep monitoring the situation. Ganguly, when asked if India would host the tournament, he decided not to comment on anything specific.

"I cannot comment at the moment (about the possibility of India hosting the event). We will keep monitoring (the situation in Sri Lanka). Australia is playing there. The Sri Lankan team is also doing well. I cannot comment at the moment. Let us wait for a month," the BCCI president said, according to ANI.

Talking about Sri Lanka, the country had hosted Australia for a one-month-long bilateral series in which the Aussies won the T20I series 2-1 while the ODI series was won by the hosts 3-2. In the Test games, it was shared after the two-match series ended in a 1-1 draw.

They even hosted the Indian women's team for an ODI series which the Women in Blue notched up a clinical 3-0 series whitewash.

Talking about India, they will be competing in two major ICC events in the coming days - the T20 World Cup in 2022 and the 50-over World Cup in 2023.

Speaking about the same, Ganguly said, "You do not win ICC tournaments all the time. They (India) were in the finals of the Champions Trophy in 2017 and they lost in the semis in the 2019 WC.

"It has not been that they have been absolutely poor in World Cups but as you rightly said whenever India plays the expectations are more of winning. They are a great side they have some fantastic players and hopefully, when it comes to Australia this time, they will stand up and deliver," he added.