Plea urges EC to ban PM Modi from election campaigning for alleged MCC violation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent speech during an election rally has raised concerns among many. Several letters have been written to the Election Commission to take strict action against PM Modi for his alleged violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). On April 21 in Rajasthan's Banswara, PM Modi allegedly used statements that violated the MCC and electoral laws, several letters stated.

In a letter to the Election Commission (EC), it is requested to take action against PM Modi including banning him from election campaigns. Nearly 17,421 citizens including, retired IAS, have accused him of "not only appealing to 'communal feelings' but also instigating and aggravating hatred in the Hindus against Muslims."

The letter has been floated by two civil rights groups, Watan Ke Raha Mein and Samvidhan Bacchao Nagrthe ik Abhiyan. The letter said EC should not only censure Modi because his speech has "the potential of tearing apart the social fabric of India", but also "impose a ban on his campaign, as has been done earlier for violations of this nature."

The letter stated that PM Modi equated Muslims as a population which produces more children and is infiltrators. "This speech of Shri Narendra Modi has gone viral and reached all parts of the country. One can imagine the impact of this speech on the minds of the people, Hindus and Muslims both. Shri Modi has violated the MCC in this election campaign even before when he said that every page of the manifesto of the Congress Party bears the imprint of the Muslim League," the letter reads.

It further stated that "the latest speech of Shri Narendra Modi is aimed at creating tension and enmity between Hindus and Muslims and instigating Hindus to see Muslims as infiltrators and their enemies. It is a clear violation of the MCC."

"We request you therefore to censure Shri Narendra Modi because his speech has the potential of tearing apart the social fabric of India and impose a ban on his campaign as has been done earlier for violations of this nature," the letter concluded.

READ | Gautam Buddha Nagar seat: SP candidate leaves behind BJP MP Mahesh Sharma in spending during poll campaign