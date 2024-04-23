Twitter
Gautam Buddha Nagar seat: SP candidate leaves behind BJP MP Mahesh Sharma in spending during poll campaign

There is a three-way battle between BJP, SP, and BSP in Gautam Buddha Nagar constituency, which go to polls on April 26.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Apr 23, 2024, 05:29 PM IST | Edited by : Prashant Tamta

Mahesh Sharma (L), and Mahendra Singh Nagar.
Gautam Buddha Nagar Lok Sabha constituency is set to go for polls in the second phase on April 26. Voting in this seat will take place from 7 am to 6 pm on that day. Before, candidates in the fray are trying to woo voters with tooth and nail. The Lok Sabha seat is represented by BJP MP Mahesh Sharma, a two-time winner from this seat in Uttar Pradesh.

In Lok Sabha Elections 2024 too, BJP has once again fielded Sharma. There is a three-way battle between BJP, Samajwadi Party (SP), and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on the seat. Sharma will contest against SP and INDIA alliance candidate Mahendra Singh Nagar. BSP's Rajendra Singh Solanki is also in the fray.

Though Sharma is the richest candidate in the fray in the Gautam Budh Nagar seat, SP's Nagar has spent the most money during the election campaign. Whereas, BJP candidate Dr Mahesh Sharma has spent Rs 20,88,843 so far. BSP's Rajendra Solanki is at third position and has spent Rs 8,12,623 so far. Every candidate will have to give details by April 24. All candidates have to give details of election expenses three times. The details of the second phase have been submitted by Dr. Mahesh Sharma and Dr. Mahendra Nagar.

BJP's Sharma is the richest candidate in the fray with assets totalling Rs 83.82 crore, as per his affidavit filed. SP candidate Nagar has declared assets of Rs 8.76 crore and BSP candidate Solanki has declared assets of Rs 8.44 crore.

READ | Luxury cars, apartments in Dubai, London, Rs 1400 crore assets: Meet this Lok Sabha candidate from...

