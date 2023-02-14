Noida news: Huge fine on vehicles plying without high-security registration plate from February 16, check details (file photo)

Noida news: People who are driving their vehicles, including cars and bikes, without high-security registration plates (HSRP) will be fined Rs 5,000 if caught in the city. The enforcement drive against such vehicles will begin on Thursday, February 16.

A similar drive will also be launched in neighbouring Ghaziabad from Thursday. Uttar Pradesh Police has directed the police chiefs of all districts to launch the enforcement drive and impose fines on the violators, TOI reported.

For the unversed, the Centre has mandated all vehicles sold in India before April 2019 to install HSRPs, with an aim to track stolen vehicles. UP’s additional DG (traffic and road safety) Anupam Kulshreshtha has stated in a letter to the police chiefs that separate periods were set for the installation of HSRPs in different categories of registered vehicles, which ends on February 15.

“It is expected to take action against such vehicles, in which high-security registration plates are not installed after the expiry of the prescribed period, ie, February 15,” the letter read.

Meanwhile, Noida’s DCP (traffic) Anil Kumar Yadav said, “The traffic department will abide by the direction and from February 16, a fine of Rs 5,000 for faulty number plates will be imposed on all vehicles without HSRPs."

How to apply for HSRP?

One can apply for an HSRP plate on the government-authorized registration portal bookmyhsrp.com. You have to fill in all the required details such as vehicle number, chassis number, engine number, address, contact number, fuel type, etc.

After submitting the form, you will receive a username and password on your registered mobile number. Login using the given username and password to make a payment. As soon as your vehicle’s HSRP number is ready, you will receive a notification about the same on your registered mobile number.