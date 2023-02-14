Noida Parthala bridge launch date revealed, cables to give earthquake warning, direct benefit to Greater Noida

Those who commute between Noida and Greater Noida and Sector 121 are forced to take crowded internal roads (Representational)

Noida: Parthala bridge opening timings: Noida's Parthala suspension bridge will be very high tech. The flyover will be monitored 24 hours for structural data. It will have a structural monitoring system. The cable-supported bridge's every cable will be joined with a sensor. These sensors will be based on the Electromagnetic Force Monitoring System. These sensors will also detect earthquakes through vibrations. Warning alarms will also be triggered through these sensors. In a good news for the people of Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad, 85 percent of the construction work has been completed.

This bridge will connect Greater Noida West with Noida. Those coming from Noida Sector 120, Noida Sector 119, Noida Sector 122, Noida Sector 72 can reach Greater Noida West and Ghaziabad absolutely traffic free. The cables will act as a warning for earthquakes to those moving on the road.

The structure of the bridge has been completed. 85 percent of the work is done. This bridge will have the ability to let 2 lakh vehicles pass from over it. The work to finish the project is underway on war footing.

The cable work is underway now. Passersby can see yellow suspension cables. After the load test, the authorities will provide the permission for the operation of the bridge.

After the flyover is finished, around 25000 cars and bikes will be able to pass through it every hour. This will have six lanes. The length of the flyover is 600 m.

The Noida Authority is confident that the bridge will be completed by March 31.

Those who commute between Noida and Greater Noida and Sector 121 are forced to take crowded internal roads to go to their destinations. During peak hours, this results in traffic snarls. Lakhs of people will be benefited with the flyover.