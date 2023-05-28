Noida news: Chilla route likely to witness huge traffic jam in coming days, here's why (Representational image)

Delhi-Noida traffic news: People who often travel from Delhi to Noida or vice versa, may face heavy traffic in the coming days. In view of the G-20 meetings and programs related to it, the beautification of Noida’s entrance will be done at the Chilla border connecting Delhi to Noida. The entrance located near Noida Sector 14-A will remain closed from one side for the next 1-1.5 months, Hindustan reported. As a result, heavy jam can be seen on this route.

This entrance gate is very close to the red light of the Chilla border. In the first phase, the repair and beautification work of the gate will be done on the way from Noida to Delhi. A 5 feet high shuttering is to be installed in the middle of the road. It will be installed at a distance of about 20 to 30 meters.

Due to this, traffic will be completely stopped in one lane on the road. Vehicles will go towards Delhi from the remaining 2 lanes. After 20-25 days, the road on the other side will also be closed in the same way. On the way from Delhi to Noida, vehicles will be operated in 2 lanes and 1 lane will be closed.

Alternative routes

To avoid traffic jams, it would be better if you take some other route to travel between Noida and Delhi. Vehicles coming towards Akshardham from Noida-Greater Noida via Chilla border can take Sector-14 flyover before Sector-14 entrance.

READ | New Jalpaiguri-Guwahati Vande Bharat Express to be launched on May 29: Check timings, stops, route details