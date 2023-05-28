New Jalpaiguri-Guwahati Vande Bharat Express to be launched on May 29: Check timings, stops, route details (Photo: ANI)

The New Jalpaiguri-Guwahati Vande Bharat Express train will be launched on Monday, May 29. This is the first Vande Bharat Express train in Northeast India. The semi-high-speed train will connect Guwahati (Assam) to New Jalpaiguri (West Bengal). Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the 18th Vande Bharat Express at 12 noon via video conferencing.

The train will complete a 407-km journey between both stations in 5 hrs 30 mins. Currently, the fastest train takes 6 hrs 30 mins to cover the same journey. The new Vande Bharat Express from New Jalpaiguri will travel via Kamakhya to Guwahati. It will be operational six days a week except for Tuesdays.

New Jalpaiguri-Guwahati Vande Bharat Express timings

The train (22227) will depart from New Jalpaiguri at 6:10 am and reach Guwahati at 11:40 am, covering the journey in 5.30 hours. In return, train number 22228 Guwahati-New Jalpaiguri Express train will leave Guwahati at 4:30 pm to reach New Jalpaiguri at 10:00 pm.

New Jalpaiguri-Guwahati Vande Bharat Express stops

New Jalpaiguri - 6.10 am

New Cooch Behar - 7. 35 am

New Alipurduar - 7.50 am

Kokrajhar - 8.40 am

New Bongaigaon - 9.13 am

Kamakhya - 11.18 am

Guwahati - 11.40 am

