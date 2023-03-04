Noida's Harit Upwan in Sorakha offers free plants for residents, check details (Photo: Twitter/raviy610)

Noida: Many of us like greenery in our homes, and for this, we buy different kinds of plants. But people in Noida can take these plants for free. The city has a place named Harit Upvan (green garden) in Sorkha. It has over one lakh trees including 52 types of fruit and flower trees. You can take a plant of your choice and you do not need to pay a single rupee.

The green garden has been jointly developed by District Gautam Budh Nagar Administration, Give Me Tree and HCL Foundation. The place serves as a 'green lung' of Noida.

According to Abhinav Vikas of 'Give Me Tree' foundation, the place was developed five years back in view of the increasing pollution level in Noida. He said that whoever needs a plant can come and take it here, News18 reported. Not just free plant, the place also offers free fertilizers so that it is not difficult to keep the tree alive.

Harit Upvan is spread over 4.5 hectares of land and is home to flora and fauna, including insects, moths, animals and birds. The place is also home to migratory birds flocking during the winter and summer. About 58 different kinds of creatures live in the urban forest.

