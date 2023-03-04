Mumbai’s famous street food 'Vada Pav' recognised as 13th best sandwich in the world

Mumbai’s famous street food, vada pav has recognised as 13th best sandwich in the world

The most famous street food in Mumbai is Vad Pav. The relationship between Mumbaikars and vadapav is very different. Whether in moments of joy or sorrow, vada pav is the best base to satisfy the hunger pangs. Whether you are a resident of Mumbai or a foreigner just spending some time in Mumbai, you definitely know about Vada Pav. You can enjoy vada pav anytime. Be it tea, breakfast or lunch you can eat vada pav anytime. Vada pav has become an integral part of the life of Mumbaikars. Whether it's a street person or a rich person, vada pav is everyone's favorite dish. Vadapav of Mumbai has now received global recognition. Vada pav has made it to the list of 50 best sandwiches in the world.

Vada Pav on the list of 50 best sandwiches in the world

Mumbai's famous street food Vadapav has now gained global recognition. Vada pav is ranked thirteenth in the list of best sandwiches in the world. Mumbai's vada pav has made it to the list of 50 best sandwiches in the world by Taste Atlas.

Global recognition for Mumbai's vada pav

Mumbai's vadapav has been ranked thirteenth in the list of world's best sandwiches. Turkey's tombik sandwich tops the list. Next is Peru's Butifara Sandwich and Argentina's De Lomo Sandwich is third.

Taste Atlas is a food travel guide website. It publishes a guide to traditional foods from around the world. Information about various cuisines and popular foods from around the world is given on this. Vada Pav is ranked thirteenth in the list of world's best sandwiches by Taste Atlas, a global food travel guide.

The relationship between Mumbai and Vadapav

A pav of hot oiled, crispy, slightly mushy and tasty vada topped with a light garlic chutney along with hot chutney and chillies. Just reading this description of Vada Pav will make your tongue water. The gourmands know the taste of the vada pav just by the smell while passing by the side road. What's more, this vadapav of Mumbai has become famous abroad.