Press button to call for help: Noida gets SOS emergency boxes at 150 locations

SOS buttons have been installed at several locations in Noida to provide information to police immediately in case of an emergency.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 06, 2023, 10:31 AM IST

Noida Authority | File Photo

In the bid to bolster the safety on streets and emergency response, Noida Authority has installed several new equipment in locations across the NCR city adjacent to national capital Delhi. 1300 cameras have been installed across Noida. The authorities have also installed SOS emergency boxes and other equipment at around 150 locations in Noida, along with SOS buttons which will help people give information to police immediately in case of an emergency, Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari informed on Thursday. 

“Noida Authority has installed 1300 cameras, SOS emergency boxes & other equipment at around 150 locations in the city. SOS buttons have been installed so that information can be given to police immediately in case of emergency,” Ritu Maheshwari, CEO, Noida Authority was quoted as saying by ANI. With the new service, help will be just a button press away for residents of Noida facing emergency situations. The large number of cameras will help police in monitoring of more incidents as well as during investigations.

The move comes in the wake of two suspected hit-and-run cases where cops have been unable to find any clues till now. A 24-year-old food delivery agent, Kaushal Yadav, was killed after an unidentified vehicle hit his motorcycle and allegedly dragged him for around 500 metres. The police have been unable to confirm if the delivery agent was dragged and is scanning CCTV footage as part of its probe.

In another incident, three college students were hit by a car on new year’s eve. One of the students, identified as 22-year-old Sweety Kumari, a BTech final year student from Bihar, is critical and was put on ventilator support after suffering serious injuries. The police have been unable to trace down the culprits for the hit-and-run so far.

