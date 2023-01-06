Search icon
Delhi Kanjhawala case: Owner of car which dragged woman to death arrested, top updates

Delhi Police have arrested the sixth accused in the Kanjhawala accident case.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 06, 2023, 08:56 AM IST

File photo

The sixth suspect in the Kanjhawala tragedy case has been taken into custody by Delhi Police. The accused has been named Ashutosh. Anjali Singh, 20, was killed on New Year's Day when a Maruti Baleno reportedly belonged to Ashutosh.

Earlier, the police arrested Deepak Khanna (26), Amit Khanna (25), Krishan (27), Mithun (26) and Manoj Mittal, accused of hitting a 20-year-old girl and dragging her for a considerable distance leading to her death in Outer Delhi`s Kanjhawala.

Ashutosh is reported to have given Amit his car, but he was hiding the information, and Amit was behind the wheel when Anjali was involved in an accident.

