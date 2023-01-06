Delhi Kanjhawala case: Owner of car which dragged woman to death arrested, top updates

File photo

The sixth suspect in the Kanjhawala tragedy case has been taken into custody by Delhi Police. The accused has been named Ashutosh. Anjali Singh, 20, was killed on New Year's Day when a Maruti Baleno reportedly belonged to Ashutosh.

Earlier, the police arrested Deepak Khanna (26), Amit Khanna (25), Krishan (27), Mithun (26) and Manoj Mittal, accused of hitting a 20-year-old girl and dragging her for a considerable distance leading to her death in Outer Delhi`s Kanjhawala.

#UPDATE | Kanjhawala death case: The sixth accused and owner of the car under which the deceased was dragged, Ashutosh has been arrested by Delhi Police. pic.twitter.com/2nrHKvM0Aw January 6, 2023

Ashutosh is reported to have given Amit his car, but he was hiding the information, and Amit was behind the wheel when Anjali was involved in an accident.