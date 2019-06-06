Headlines

NEET result 2019: Akshat Kaushik, who secured 3rd rank, says social media helped him cope with pressure

DNA TV Show: Why Chinese President Xi Jinping not attending G20 Summit in India

DNA Explainer: What is Global South, a term often used by PM Modi and other world leaders?

Who is Aasif Sheikh? Nepal's first player to slam fifty against India in ODIs

Wordle 808 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 5

DNA TV Show: Why Chinese President Xi Jinping not attending G20 Summit in India

Aditya L1 Mission: Why no scientists were allowed to wear perfume? The real reason will stun you

DNA Explainer: What is Global South, a term often used by PM Modi and other world leaders?

6 popular actors who barely completed school 

7 Benefits of neem leaves for skin

Benefits of Vitamin C serum for skin

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Inside Mukesh Ambani's uber-luxurious Rs 74 crore Manhattan house

Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan spotted at airport, Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha

Kiara Advani flaunts her curves in bold cut-out black dress, netizens call her ‘queen of hearts’

Aditya L1 Mission: Why no scientists were allowed to wear perfume? The real reason will stun you

Chandrayaan 3 Update: Vikram lander hops on the Moon and lands safely once again

Jawan advance booking to break all records? Over 6 lakh tickets already sold for Shah Rukh Khan's film

Vicky Kaushal reveals father Sham Kaushal cried in front of him after being humiliated on set: 'My mom would...'

Sunny Deol's son Rajveer says his father hated that he wanted to become actor, reveals why

Can Jawan do in south what Baahubali, KGF did in north? Trade experts say SRK can give Bollywood's 'first pan India hit'

NEET result 2019: Akshat Kaushik, who secured 3rd rank, says social media helped him cope with pressure

Akshat Kaushik who secured the third rank in NEET 2019, said that social media helped him cope with the pressure of studies.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 06, 2019, 03:44 AM IST

Uttar Pradesh's Akshat Kaushik, who secured the third rank in NEET 2019, says during his two years of preparation, social media ensured that he did not break under the pressure of studies.

Kaushik, who scored 700 out of 720 marks, said he wants to become an endocrinologist.

"I had been preparing for the exam for the last two years," he said on Wednesday.

"I was active on Snapchat and Instagram through this time. Different people get distracted by different things. Social media platforms ensured I did not break under the pressure of studies," he added.

Kaushik passed out from Delhi Public School, Varanasi, with a score of 96.4 percent in board exams.

He now wants to get into AIIMS, Delhi. However, if he doesn't make it into the premier institute, he said he would like to study at Maulana Azad Medical College in the national capital.

The results of the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test 2019 were declared earlier on Wednesday.

As many as 14,10,755 candidates had appeared for the exam, out of which 7,97,042 qualified the test. 
 

Manipur violence: 2015 surgical strike fame Army vet to be state’s new ‘Superman’; BJP’s fresh attempt to end clashes

IMD weather update: Heavy rainfall predicted in several states for next 5 days; check full list here

Asia Cup 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after rain washes out India vs Pakistan contest

G20 Summit: Special event planned for wives, husbands of world leaders, Jaipur House to host...

Pakistani actor Moammar Rana slammed for calling Priyanka Chopra 'kala namak', mocking Ameesha Patel's 'bust size'

Inside Mukesh Ambani's uber-luxurious Rs 74 crore Manhattan house

Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan spotted at airport, Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha

Kiara Advani flaunts her curves in bold cut-out black dress, netizens call her ‘queen of hearts’

From Alia Bhatt to Nysa Devgan: A look at jaw-dropping transformation of Bollywood's star kids

Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

