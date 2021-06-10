Mumbai Rains: 11 die as residential building collapses, rescue operations on

With the onset of monsoons, rains in Mumbai have started showing their fury as a residential building collapsed in the Malad West area around 11 pm on Wednesday (June 9). At least 11 people died and 18 injured even as the search and rescue operations are going on in the New Collector compound, news agency ANI reported.

"Buildings have collapsed due to rain. Rescue operation is underway. Injured people have been shifted to the hospital. Debris of the buildings being removed to see if more people are stuck under it," Maharashtra minister Aslam Shaikh was quoted as saying by the news agency.

The first monsoon showers disrupted Mumbai local trains and threw the road traffic out of gear flooding low-lying areas in the country's commercial capital.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) Mumbai, the city notched record rain for a day in June -- 280.2 mm in the suburbs and 123 mm in the city -- in the past 24 hours, with the maximum downpour during the day since 8 am on June 9.

In the early hours, Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, and Raigad were clobbered with heavy rain, inundating several low-lying areas, barely a fortnight after the city survived the Cyclone Tauktae devastation.