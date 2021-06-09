Mumbai on its knees as first day of monsoon drowns streets, railway tracks

The first monsoon rains hit Maharashtra and Mumbai with full fury on Wednesday, disrupting local trains and road traffic, and flooding low-lying areas in the country's commercial capital, officials said here.

According to IMD Mumbai, the city notched record rain for a day in June -- 280.2 mm in the suburbs and 123 mm in the city -- in the past 24 hours, with the maximum downpour during the day since 8 am.

In the early hours, Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, and Raigad were clobbered with heavy rain, inundating several low-lying areas, barely a fortnight after the city survived the Cyclone Tauktae devastation.

The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms till June 13 in these four coastal districts, besides rain in several other regions of the state.

Several roads in Mumbai and its suburbs were flooded, the Central Railway and Western Railway suburban services were hit on the mainline and Harbour lines, causing concern among officialdom as the city will have the crucial BMC elections in early 2022.

Central Railway (CR) Spokesperson Shivaji Sutar said that due to water-logging near Chunabhatti station all services on the Harbour Line between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Vashi (Navi Mumbai) were suspended in the morning.

Similarly, due to flooded tracks near Kurla, the mainline services between Thane-CSMT were suspended, though the CR operated shuttles between the Thane-Karjat, Thane-Kasara, and Vashi-Panvel sectors.

Flight operations at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport remained normal but witnessed go-around for 4 flights owing to the inclement weather conditions, said a spokesperson.

Traffic was also hit on the Mumbai-Pune, Mumbai-Goa, Mumbai- Nashik, and other major routes lashed by heavy rain.

In some parts of Malad, Khar, Sion, Wadala, and Kurla, rainwater seeped into building compounds or ground floor flats as rain accompanied by thunder, lightning and strong winds lashed the city.

BMC officials said that owing to a major high tide of 4.16 meters in the Arabian Sea this morning the accumulated rainwater could not flow out, hampering traffic and pedestrian movement. The city will experience a higher 4.26-meter high tide on Thursday at 12.17 pm, they added.