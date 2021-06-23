Headlines

India

Mumbai local trains latest news: BAD news for passengers - Details inside

Mumbai Local Train News: Rail Yatri Parishad said that they would hold protests if services weren't resumed for all passengers on the Mumbai local.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 23, 2021, 07:09 AM IST

Mumbai Local Train Latest News Today: The passenger associations in Mumbai on Tuesday warned of staging protests across the city hours after the Maharashtra government said that the Mumbai local trains will not b opened for the general public yet. 

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Subhash Gupta, the president of the Rail Yatri Parishad, said that if such a scenario comes then there will be protests by passengers all over Mumbai asking for the immediate resumption of local trains services for the general public. He further added that they do not believe in Maharashtra Minister Vijay Wadettiwar’s statement and said only chief minister Uddhav Thackeray will take the final decision.

On Monday, Wadettiwar had said the general public will not be allowed to travel in Mumbai suburban trains till the COVID-19 pandemic is over. The railway authorities also refused to comment on Wadettiwar's statement and said that they would only follow the decisions communicated to them by the state government. “We get an official letter from the state government whenever there is any addition or change for the operation of local trains. The official notification of the state government will be implemented,” said a senior railway official to HT.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) chief Iqbal Chahal said that the Mumbai local trains will not be permitted for the general public for the time being. He added that the Mumbai local train services would be first resumed for women and then for all. He also added that the situation in Mumbai needs to improve further and the city has to go to Level II.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray had recently said that the decision to resume the Mumbai local trains services for the general public would only be taken only after consultation with members of the state COVID task force. However, he said that the experts have warned about the third wave of Covid-19 and further easing out of curbs will be allowed in phases.

Currently, the Mumbai local train services are only restricted to essential and medical workers. Also, teachers involved in the assessment process of Class 10 exams are being allowed to travel. These restrictions will continue at least till next week.

