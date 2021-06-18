Mumbai Local Train Update: Maharashtra govt takes BIG decision on resumption of train services for general public

In a much-awaited development, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government has permitted teaching and non-teaching staff required in the evaluation of Class 10 Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations to travel by suburban train services.

Local trains in Mumbai were suspended for the general public for the second time on April 15, after the second wave of COVID-19 took the country by storm.

Speaking about allowing teaching and non-teaching staff to travel by train, the state school education minister Varsha Gaikwad was quoted by Free Press Journal as saying, "Teaching and non-teaching staff involved in the assessment of Class 10 SSC examinations will be issued level 2 passes in the form of an SMS link, which can be downloaded on the phone. The deputy director (education), Mumbai, will be the coordinating officer to collect division-wise information regarding all such teaching and non-teaching staff."

This development comes at the heels of the protest that several teachers conducted at various railway stations of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). The protest was done to demand permission from the government to commute by suburban train services to assess SSC board examinations.

When will Mumbai local trains resume for the general public?

Earlier in June, the unlocking process began in Maharastra after almost two months of COVID-19 induced lockdown. However, local train services in Mumbai remained suspended for the general public of the Metropolitan Region of Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, and Raigad.

In a new update, the Central Railway has now begun an online survey to get feedback from travelers on the resumption of local train services. Sharing a link to Google form on Twitter, the Central Railways asked passengers to fill and share their opinion, regarding the operation of train services for the general public.