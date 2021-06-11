Mukul Roy ditches BJP, returns to TMC; Mamata calls it 'gharwapasi'

In a big blow to the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), its national vice president Mukul Roy has returned to the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Friday (June 11). He had joined the BJP in November 2017.

In a press conference today, CM Mamata Banerjee said, "Mukul Roy is our son, he has returned home." Upon his return, Mukul Roy said, "I am happy that I have come back. Bengal wants to return to its own position. We want her to lead us."