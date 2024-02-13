Twitter
Headlines

Not Juhi Chawla, this actress was Yash Chopra's first choice for Darr with Shah Rukh Khan and Sunny Deol

'MSP law cannot...': Union Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda amid farmers' protest

IndiGo passenger finds screw in sandwich served on flight, airline’s reply angers netizens; Check viral post

Meet man who leads Rs 237000 crore company, earned over Rs 18 crore salary in...

Star South Africa player with over 20000 runs, 1400 wickets, suffers cardiac arrest, he is now…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Not Juhi Chawla, this actress was Yash Chopra's first choice for Darr with Shah Rukh Khan and Sunny Deol

'MSP law cannot...': Union Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda amid farmers' protest

A Message For Fans | Team India's Losses In Last 10 years | U19 World Cup 2024 | T20 World Cup 2024

8 grooming tips for Valentine's Day date

Foods good for different body parts

9 Akshay Kumar films that are remakes of south Indian movies

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Air India unveils Manish Malhotra-designed uniform for cabin, cockpit crew; see pics

In pics: Orry shares glimpse of fun vacation with best friends Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgan in London

Viral photos of the day: Hema Malini looks gorgeous in red suit, Karisma Kapoor stuns in casuals

A Message For Fans | Team India's Losses In Last 10 years | U19 World Cup 2024 | T20 World Cup 2024

World Book Fair 2024: Watch As DNA Brings To You All That's Special This Around | Public Opinion

World Book Fair 2024: DNA In Talk With Nobel Prize Laureate Kailash Satyarthi | DNA Exclusive

Not Juhi Chawla, this actress was Yash Chopra's first choice for Darr with Shah Rukh Khan and Sunny Deol

Mahira Khan breaks silence on pregnancy rumours and reports of her exit from Netflix show

Meet actress who faced casting couch at 16, worked in B-grade films, she was once highest-paid star, net worth is..

HomeIndia

India

'MSP law cannot...': Union Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda amid farmers' protest

Union Minister Arjun Munda is part of the ministerial delegation that held two rounds of discussion with the farmers' groups to resolve their concerns.

article-main

Prashant Tamta

Updated: Feb 13, 2024, 05:50 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Union Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda on Tuesday said a law guaranteeing Minimum Support Price (MSP) on crops cannot be brought in a hurry without consulting all stakeholders and urged the protesting farmer groups to have a structured discussion with the government on the issue.

In an interview with PTI, Munda also cautioned the protesting farmers to be "aware and alert" about some elements which could defame their protest for political benefits. Munda is part of the ministerial delegation that held two rounds of discussion with the farmers' groups, including Samyuka Kisan Morcha (non-political), Kisan Mazdoor Morcha in Chandigarh, to resolve their concerns.

However, as the talks remained inconclusive, farmers' groups have started their 'Delhi Chalo' march on Tuesday. "In the two rounds of discussions, we agreed to many of their demands. But there was no agreement on certain issues. The talks are still on," Munda said.

He said the Centre has agreed to meet many of their demands that can be done at the administrative level. However, a policy guaranteeing an MSP requires a holistic approach taking into consideration the views of all stakeholders, including the state governments, the minister said. "Humein MSP ke baare mein yeh dekhna hai kanoon kis tarah banana hai aur ismein kya labh aur kya nuksaan hai. (On MSP, we need to see what kind of law we have to come up with and what are the benefits and drawbacks of such a law)," Munda said.

READ | Delhi Chalo: Meet leaders who are leading farmers' protest to Delhi this time

He also asserted that the Modi government does "solid work" keeping in mind the welfare of all stakeholders and will not make any announcements in a "hurry" which could later turn out to be a failed exercise.
"They want us to announce certain things. The government is not there for making announcements but to do work. Announcement is made only after a mature discussion. For a mature discussion, we need to keep in mind the interest of every stakeholder," he said, and added that agriculture is a state subject.

"Suppose we do something at a national level, the same people will tell tomorrow that you did not take states into confidence. That will also be not proper," Munda said. During the course of the discussion with protesting farmers, the minister said farmers were requested to either be part of the Sanjay Aggarwal-chaired committee that is already looking at strengthening the MSP system, or be part of a new committee.
"... We will form a committee and asked them be a part of it. For that also, they were not ready," he said, adding that the whole issue should be not be seen in isolation.

The government is ready for a holistic time-bound discussion with clear terms of reference "but they were not ready for this also," the minister said. The Sanjay Aggarwal-headed panel on MSP was established in July 2022, eight months after the government promised to set up such a panel while withdrawing the three contentious agri-laws. To date, it has held 37 meetings/workshops.

Stating that the Centre is open for dialogue anytime to resolve the concerns of farmers, Munda said, "they (farmers) will give the date now". "We have told them we are ready for talks... If they don't want to talk and creating a problem is the motto, then I would advice farmers to be careful about such people who want to create a situation for political benefit.

"I want to appeal to the farmers that there can be some elements amongst them who want to create some situation to defame farmers. They should be careful about them," he said. Munda emphasised that the government is committed to farmers' welfare and has increased the agriculture budget from Rs 27,000 crore to Rs 1.24 lakh crore annually in the last 10 years.

Besides a legal guarantee for MSP, the farmers are demanding the implementation of the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations for farmer welfare, pensions for farmers and farm labourers, and debt waiver, among others. The farmers are also seeking withdrawal of police cases and "justice" for victims of the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, reinstating the Land Acquisition Act 2013, withdrawing from the World Trade Organization, and compensating families of farmers who died during the previous agitation.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Itna ghamand kis baat ka': Aditya Narayan hits fan with mic, throws his phone during live concert, netizens react

Heartwarming family reunion turns into heartbreak as 'monk' who returned home after 22 years is...

Deadpool & Wolverine teaser: Wade Wilson declares himself ‘Marvel Jesus’, decides to change MCU

Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi hold meeting on Lok Sabha polls, seat sharing in INDIA bloc

Brave or foolhardy? Viral video shows man casually walking with three massive lions

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Air India unveils Manish Malhotra-designed uniform for cabin, cockpit crew; see pics

In pics: Orry shares glimpse of fun vacation with best friends Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgan in London

Viral photos of the day: Hema Malini looks gorgeous in red suit, Karisma Kapoor stuns in casuals

Orry parties with rumoured couple Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur, poses with Suhana Khan at birthday bash

Year Ender 2023: Best Indian non fiction web series and films of the year

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE