Delhi Chalo: Meet leaders who are leading farmers' protest to Delhi this time

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha had announced that farmers would head to Delhi on Tuesday to press the Centre to accept their demands, including the enactment of a law to guarantee a Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops.

Sarwan Singh Pandher -- general secretary of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, while referring to the deadlock with the Centre over their demands, said they did not want a new committee concerning their demands, saying any committee would have meant putting the issue on the backburner.

"We do not want to break any barricades. We want resolution of our issues through dialogue. But if they (the Centre) do nothing then what will we do? It is our compulsion," said Pandher while speaking to reporters in Fatehgarh Sahib district on Tuesday.

He claimed that they were getting immense support from the farmers in Haryana.

Following a second round of meeting that lasted more than five hours with the Centre late on Monday, Pandher said, "We do not think the government is serious about any of our demands. We do not think they want to fulfil our demands. Tomorrow, we will march towards Delhi at 10 am."

However, Union Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda, who, along with Union Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Piyush Goyal, attended the second round of talks with the farm leaders, said a consensus was reached on most issues and a formula was proposed for resolving some others through the formation of a committee.

"We are still hopeful that farmer bodies will hold talks. We will try to resolve issues in the coming days," Munda said after the meeting.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) (Non-Political) leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal said the government wanted the formation of a committee on the issues of giving legal guarantee to MSP, debt waiver and the implementation of the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations.

Formation of SKM (Non-Political):

BKU (Ekta Sidhupur), led by Jagjit Singh Dallewal, created a parallel organization known as SKM (Non-Political), along with smaller groups.

SKM (Non-Political) includes farm organizations from Haryana, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh.

Collaborated with Kisan Mazdoor Morcha to organize rallies in Amritsar and Barnala under the banner of 'Dilli Chalo 2.0'.

Kisan Mazdoor Morcha:

Formed by 18 farmer groups coming together, later rebranded as Kisan Mazdoor Morcha.

Sarvan Singh Pandher, leader of Punjab-based Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, serves as the convener.

Represents farmers from Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh.

Decided to align with SKM (Non-Political) but not involved in Delhi Chalo 2.0.

Rakesh Tikait and Gurnam Singh Charuni, prominent leaders from the 2020 protests, are not involved in Delhi Chalo 2.0.

