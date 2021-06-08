Headlines

Exclusive: Mehul Choksi gifted fake diamond, introduced himself as Raj, says Barbara Jarabica

Barbara Jarabica, the rumoured girlfriend of Mehul Choksi, claimed that she was not in the country on the day the fugitive businessman went missing.

Sidhant Sibal

Updated: Jun 08, 2021, 04:58 PM IST

Barbara Jarabica, the rumoured girlfriend of Mehul Choksi, claimed that she was not in the country on the day the fugitive businessman went missing. In an interview with WION, Jarabica highlighted that she left Antigua on May 23, before 5.15 pm, the day when Choksi disappeared. "Daytime kidnapping doesn't make sense", she pointed.

She said Mehul Choksi introduced himself as 'Raj' and she had no knowledge of his past.

"He liked me and kept it a secret. He introduced himself as 'Raj' and I had no knowledge of his past. He gifted a diamond that was fake and lied a lot," said Barbara Jarabica.

Jarabica told WION that she first met Mehul Choksi last year in August. "I'm a property consultant, representing some clients from EU and middle east. I have been to Antigua a couple of times during the last two years. I first met with Raj or Mehul Choksi last year in August, my second time on the island."

Meanwhile, 62-year-old Mehul Choksi, wanted in the multi-crore PNB scam, has filed a complaint with the Commissioner of police of Antigua and Barbuda and listed Barbara Jabarica, Narendra Singh/Arminder Singh, Gurmit Singh and "unknown persons" to be involved in his alleged "kidnapping".

In the five-page complaint dated June 2, Choksi has detailed the ordeal under which he was alleged to have been taken from Antigua to Dominica and role played by Barabara. In the letter, he said, "During this entire ordeal, Ms. Jabarica did not even attempt to help me or assist in any other way by calling for help from outside" and "she was an integral part of this entire scheme to kidnap me".

Giving details, he said, he was taken from her house by "8-10 heavily muscled men" who appeared from all the "entrances" and claimed to be Antiguan police. The men, Choksi in the complaint said, "continued to beat me mercilessly with bare hands" and took his cell phone, Rolex watch and wallet.

Choksi explained how he was taken using a boat on which there "appeared to be two Indians on board and three persons of Caribbean descent". He also made several allegations in the complaint that "he was brought to a special location to give an interview to high ranking Indian politician" and his "citizenship would be fixed..would be soon repatriated to India".

He pointed out that he was "received" by a "battery of police with Chief of police on the port" in Dominica and he was "caught" because of the Interpol red corner notice. He also mentioned the conditions at the "holding cell" in the police station he was lodged which he said "did not even have the basic necessities of a mattress and was barely 20 sq feet in size".

Over the weekend, Gaston Browne, Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda confirmed that he has sent the complaint to his country's police authorities. Choksi languishes in Dominica even as case--his petition of Habeas corpus, illegal entry into the country and bail application is taken by the country of the country.

