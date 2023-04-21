Meet IAS officer Ashok Khemka, known as 'most transferred IAS officer': Why was he transferred 55 times

IAS officer Ashok Khemka (File photo)

Indian Administrative Services (IAS) holds some of the country’s most prestigious and diligent bureaucrats, one of which is IAS officer Ashok Khemka. What is interesting is, Ashok Khemka, is known as the ‘most transferred IAS officer’ across India.

IAS officer Ashok Khemka has gained the reputation as one of the most honest IAS officers in the country and has been transferred a record 55 times in his entire career, which has spanned 30 years. He is a part of the Haryana cadre in Indian Administrative Services.

IAS officer Ashok Khemka is currently posted in the Haryana cadre and is from the 1991 UPSC CSE batch. He is the additional chief secretary of the archives department of the state and was one of the toppers of the UPSC Civil Services Examination.

Why is Ashok Khemka the most transferred IAS officer in India?

IAS officer Ashok Khemka, who is currently posted in Haryana, is termed as the most transferred IAS officer in the country as he has been transferred from department to department 55 times over the last 30 years.

IAS officer Ashok Khemka uncovered corruption and major national scams in almost every department he has worked in and thus was subsequently transferred. He has been passed along in several state governments, returning to his home cadre Haryana.

Khemka is most famous for uncovering massive scams in the Bhupinder Hooda government in Haryana, most notable of which being the DLF land grab scam in which Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s husband Robert Vadra was the prime accused.

Khemka is also considered a whistleblower in several scams, landing on the bad side of the government many times. He also revealed that he has received several death threats in the span of his career to end corruption, mostly during the Vadra land scam.

