Meerut Lok Sabha constituency: Check key candidates, polling date, result and other details

This Lok Sabha seat has been won by BJP since 2009. The party has replaced its present MP from Meerut with Arun Govil.

Uttar Pradesh has the maximum number of Lok Sabha seats in India. Meerut seat is one of the key Lok Sabha constituencies in the state and covers parts of Meerut and Hapur districts. The constituency comprises 5 Legislative Assembly seats. This Lok Sabha seat has been won by BJP since 2009.

Voting in Meerut Lok Sabha constituency

Polling in Meerut will be held in the second phase of Lok Sabha elections on April 26. The result of the seats will be declared on June 4.

Meerut Lok Sabha constituency candidates list

Samajwadi Party has fielded Atul Pradhan, current MLA from Sardhana, from Meerut Lok Sabha seat. He will contest against BJP's debutant actor Arun Govil, known for playing the character of Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar's ‘Ramayana’. Govil replaced three-time MP Rajendra Agarwal. BSP has fielded Devvrit Tyagi from the seat.

2019 Lok Sabha constituency

BJP's Rajendra Agarwal is the current MP from Meerut Lok Sabha seat. He has been winning from the seat since 2009.

Lok Sabha elections 2024 will be held in seven phases from April 19 to June 1. Uttar Pradesh will vote in all seven phases. The result of all 543 seats will be declared on June 4.

READ | Meet Sambhavi Choudhary, youngest Dalit woman to contest Lok Sabha election, she is LJP's candidate from...