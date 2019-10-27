Headlines

Mann Ki Baat: Ahead of SC verdict on Ayodhya, PM Modi recalls restraint from all after Allahabad HC's judgment

The Supreme Court has reserved its verdict in the Ayodhya case after hearing arguments from all parties.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 27, 2019, 02:14 PM IST

Ahead of the Supreme Court verdict on Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land title dispute next month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday remembered the Allahabad High Court judgment of September 2010 as something which was respected by all and no untoward incident took place. 

The Supreme Court concluded the hearing the long-standing dispute last week and the judgment is likely to be delivered next month, before Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice Ranjan retires on November 17. 

Addressing his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday, the Prime Minister said, "I remember when the Allahabad High Court gave its verdict on Ram Janmabhoomi in September 2010. Various interest groups were playing games to take advantage of that situation in their own way! The kind of language that was spoken in order to generate tension in the atmosphere. Some of the loudmouths and the braggarts had the sole intention of hogging the spotlight at that time. And we all know what kind of irresponsible talk was floating around." 

This scenario had continued for days, he said, but the delivery of the court’s decision "generated a pleasant and surprising change of mood in the country."

Further, the Prime Minister said the government, political parties, social organisations, civil society, representatives of all sects and saints gave restrained and balanced statements after the verdict. 

There were attempts to reduce the tension in the sociopolitical environment, he added. 

"I remember that day vividly. And whenever I do that, I get happy that the dignity of the judiciary was very proudly honoured and no allowance for any heated discourse or tension was made anywhere," the Prime Minister said. 

"These incidents should always be remembered as they impart us a lot of strength. That day, that moment instils in us all a sense of duty. It is an example of how the voice of unison can bestow strength upon our country," he added. 

While he did not mention the upcoming Supreme Court verdict, Modi's message was seen as an appeal to maintain calm. 

The Supreme Court on October 16 reserved its verdict in the Ayodhya case after hearing arguments from all parties.

The five-judge bench headed by Justice Gogoi was hearing appeals challenging the 2010 Allahabad High Court verdict, which ordered equal division of the 2.77-acre of disputed land in Ayodhya among the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and the Ram Lalla.

The 16th-century Babri Masjid was demolished on December 6, 1992. The top court had recently said that it would wrap up hearing in the case on October 17, a day earlier than it was scheduled to. The judgment is likely to be passed on November 4-5. 

