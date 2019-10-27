Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi remembers Sardar Patel's contribution ahead of his birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday remembered Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel ahead of his birth anniversary and said that the country will always be grateful for his contributions. Addressing his monthly broadcast programme 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday, which coincided with Diwali, the Prime Minister started by extending his wishes on the occasion.

This was 58th episode of 'Mann ki Baat' which is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month.

Reminding the nation of the significance of the October 31, birth anniversary of Iron Man of India, Modi said, "Sardar Patel possessed the rare quality of uniting people and was able to strike a balance with people who were not in ideological agreement with him."

"We all know about Sardar Patel’s efforts towards unifying some of the bigger places such as Hyderabad and Junagadh. But, do you know such was the man that he also focused on smaller places like Lakshadweep," he added.

The Prime Minister also remembered Sardar as a 'Man of Detail' and shared an anecdote from 1921.

We remember the efforts of Sardar Patel towards articulating and strengthening Fundamental Rights in our Constitution, Modi said.

Let us always promote the spirit of unity, as Sardar Patel would have desired, he added.

The Prime Minister also shared that 26 lakh tourists visited the 'Statue of Unity', a memorial of Sardar Patel, in its first year.

"The distinction of having the world's highest statue fills every Indian with pride; the head of every Indian is held high. You will be happy to note that in a year, more than 26 lakh tourists visited the 'Statue of Unity'," the PM said.

In a shoutout to Indian Army jawans who took the task of cleaning Siachen Glacier, PM Modi highlighted its importance.

"We all know that Siachen as a glacier is a source of rivers and clean water. Therefore, running a cleanliness campaign here means ensuring clean water for those who live in low-lying areas and also use the water of rivers like Nubra and Shyok," he said.

"Today, if one story that rings from home to home, and rings far and wide, is heard from north to south, east to west and from every corner of India, then that is the story of cleanliness and sanitation," he added.

In a message ahead of the verdict on Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute case by the Supreme Court, which is expected in November, PM Modi recalled how the Allahabad High Court verdict in September 2010 was respected by all and no untoward incident took place.

"Thanks to the people of India, social organisations, Saints, Seers and leaders of all faiths, it became a day that furthered unity and the judiciary was also respected," he said.