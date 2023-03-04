Manish Sisodia's CBI custody extended till March 6 in Delhi liquor poliy case (file photo)

Rouse Avenue Court has extended former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's CBI custody by 2 days till March 6. Sisodia was arrested by the central agency on Sunday evening. Later, the court sent him CBI custody till March 4.

The court has also fixed March 10 as the next date for hearing in the bail plea of Sisodia. The court further issued notice to the CBI on his bail plea. Earlier, the CBI sought further three-day remand of Sisodia.

Senior Advocate Dayan Krishnan appearing for Sisodia opposed the CBI request seeking an extension of remand. "Seeking an extension of remand by CBI is not justified," Krishnan argued.

Sisodia has been arrested for alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of now scrapped excise policy 2021-22. The policy was withdrawn amid allegations of foul play by the Opposition.

Sisodia had on Friday filed bail plea in Rouse Avenue Court after the Supreme Court refused to intervene in the matter. The fresh bail petition filed on behalf of Sisodia before a trial court in Delhi stated that no fruitful purpose would be served keeping him (Sisodia) in custody as all the recoveries in the case have already been made.

It stated further that the former Delhi deputy CM was cooperating in the investigation and had appeared whenever summoned by the CBI. The other accused persons arrested in this case have already been granted bail, it added.

Sisodia, in his plea, further stated that he held the important constitutional post of deputy CM and has deep roots in the society.

(With inputs from ANI)

READ | Why Banaras Hindu University banned Holi celebrations on campus?