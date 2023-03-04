Why Banaras Hindu University banned Holi celebrations on campus? | Photo: Twitter

The entire country has begun preparing for the much-awaited festival of colours, Holi, which will be celebrated whole-heartedly on March 8. Holi is being celebrated around the nation, but Banaras Hindu University in Varanasi has banned it on campus, sparking a huge uproar.

The university administration's ruling on banning the celebration of Holi has caused tremendous uproar among the student body and on social media. Additionally, it was brought forth that the same Banaras Hindu University had hosted an alleged Iftar celebration.

The Banaras Hindu University in Varanasi issued a directive on February 28, 2023, forbidding students from participating in Holi celebrations on campus. The university administration warned that individuals who disobey this directive will face consequences.

Students celebrated Holi on March 3

On March 3, 2023, students disobeyed the prohibition and observed Holi on campus and in their respective dorms. On Thursday, however, BHU students violated this ban and enjoyed Holi on campus. The students reportedly marked the celebration by shoving one other about in mud and water while listening to music on DJ systems. Together with the enjoyment, they also rebelled against the administrator, and the ban decision made the fun even more intense.

The university's chief proctor, Professor Abhimanyu Singh, stated in a circular that was distributed on February 28, 2023, all faculty, staff, and students of Kashi Hindu University campus have been prohibited from observing Holi, making noise, or playing music in public places on the campus. All directors, faculty deans, and administrative patrons were urged to take administrative measures against offenders in this regard.

Twitter reactions on ban

Abhay Singh, president of the ABVP, noted, "It is an inappropriate order. BHU is among the top institutions of the country with a sprawling campus. If students are not allowed to play Holi here, where will they?" In spite of the ban, BHU students may be seen celebrating Holi in a number of tweets.

On April 26, 2022, Vice-Chancellor Professor Sudhir Jain of BHU hosted an Iftar celebration on campus, which led to student protests. The vice chancellor and numerous professors attended an Iftar celebration held on the campus of Women's College during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, and fasting teachers joined the students to break their fast.

Students protested outside Vice-Chancellor's residence

Following the celebration, Banaras Hindu University students demonstrated in front of Vice-Chancellor Professor Sudhir Jain's home. They carried banners and shouted against the Holi ban of the Banaras Hindu University and sought an apology from the VC. The institution, however, has defended the choice by noting that it occurs annually.

Why did BHU ban Holi?

Holi has actually been prohibited by the BHU administration due to clashes that have broken out among the students during Holi. This year, playing Holi is prohibited in BHU. All Kashi Hindu University faculty, staff, and visitors are informed in the release that playing Holi, listening to music, and making noise in public areas on campus is strictly prohibited.

