Maharashtra weather update: IMD issues yellow alert in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Konkan to receive rainfall

An official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that a yellow alert has been issued in Mumbai and the surrounding districts of Thane, Palghar, and the Konkan region for the next two days.

The IMD has forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and light to moderate rains and gusty winds (30 to 40 kmph) very likely at isolated places for Friday and Saturday.

Mumbai went under cloud cover and witnessed incessant rainfall from yesterday afternoon, with parts of the city witnessing heavy rains and thunderstorms, civic officials said.

The island city, eastern and western suburbs received an average of 1.05 mm, 9.12 mm, and 1.28 mm rainfall respectively between 11 am to 2 pm, a civic official said.

Eastern suburbs like Vikhroli received up to 35 mm of rainfall in the four hours, he said, adding that there was no report of major water logging anywhere in the city.

Public transport services of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) and Railways remained unaffected amid heavy rainfall.

The local train services on all three corridors are running normally, a Central Railway spokesperson told PTI.

In the last 24 hours ending at 8 am, Mumbai's island city, eastern and western suburbs had received 04.66mm, 02.69 mm, and 01.39 mm average rainfall respectively, it was stated.