'Why can't a 75-year-old 'young man' have fun', says Digvijay Singh as dance video during Bharat Jodo Yatra goes viral

File Photo

On Friday, Senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh danced to the beats of drums during Congress' ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra and quipped, "Why can't a 75-year-old 'young man' have fun?"

Singh walked over 20 kilometres during the day as he and other Congress members passed through the Mandya district in rural Karnataka.

His short jig with local artistes came a day after former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi sprinted a short distance with veteran leader Siddaramaiah during the yatra on Thursday.

"Why can't a 75-year-old young man have fun!! Yesterday you saw 75-year Siddaramaiah running with Rahul ji!! For Men, you are as old as you feel and if we feel we are young why not," Singh tweeted along with his dance video.

Singh has been a part of the Bharat Jodo Yatra from the first day in Kanyakumari and has been walking since then, except when he went to Delhi for the nomination process of the Congress presidential election.

The former Madhya Pradesh chief minister had expressed his desire to contest the election but later became a proposer for Mallikarjun Kharge.