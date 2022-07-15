Headlines

India

Maharashtra shuts schools in Latur for Friday, Saturday amid heavy rain warning

Due to rains, the water level has gone up in Manjara dam, as the catchment areas recorded 50 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 15, 2022, 08:01 AM IST

In the wake of heavy rains and flood prediction, the administration on Thursday declared a two-day holiday for all schools in Maharashtra's Latur district as a preventive measure. The schools in the district will remain shut for Classes 1 to 12 on Friday and Saturday due to a heavy rain forecast by IMD. While speaking with news agency PTI, Chief Executive Officer Abhinav Goyal gave the information. 

As per the order from the district administration, although schools will remain closed, teachers and non-teaching staff will have to be present in the premises, as the Disaster Management Act 2005 has been imposed in the district. The move was taken as the district has been witnessing incessant rains since the last few days. 

Due to rains, the water level has gone up in Manjara dam, as the catchment areas recorded 50 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours. 

According to the administration, the district has received an average of 38 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period that ended at 8 am, while the cumulative rainfall recorded so far this monsoon stood at 345.9 mm.

Two gates of the Manjara barrage at Bhatangali village were opened on Wednesday and district officials have issued a warning to people living near the river bank, it was stated.

Latur district in Maharashtra received average 56.5 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period that ended 8 Am on Wednesday, while its cumulative rainfall recorded so far this monsoon stood at 307.9 mm.

The district officials have issued warnings to the people in the villages located on the banks of Manjara, Terna and Tawarja rivers to remain alert in view of the heavy rains.

