Maharashtra political row: SC to hear Eknath Shinde’s plea against disqualification of 16 Shiv Sena MLAs today

File photo

The political crisis in Maharashtra is deepening with each passing day, as the attacks and salvo exchanged between Shiv Sena and Eknath Shinde’s rebel camp are on the rise. Now, it is likely that the Supreme Court will be hearing Shinde’s plea against Shiv Sena today.

Rebel Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shinde has approached the Supreme Court by filing a plea against the deputy speaker’s disqualification notice to 16 MLAs. It is expected that a Supreme Court bench will be hearing the plea against the disqualification notice at 10:30 am today.

A vacation bench of Justices Surya Kant and J B Pardiwala is likely to hear Shinde's plea, which is seeking directions for the deputy speaker to not take any action on the basis of the disqualification notice issued against him and the other rebel Shiv Sena MLAs.

The political crisis in Maharashtra was kicked off by Eknath Shinde, when he, along with a large number of Shiv Sena MLAs rebelled against the party and set up camp in Guwahati in BJP-ruled Assam, sparking a wave of uncertainty for the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance.

Putting forward several demands in front of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, the rebel MLAs primarily wanted the party to split from the MVA and break their alliance with Congress and NCP, which can lead to the tumbling of the Maharashtra government.

Further, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray addressed the public regarding the political crisis last week, saying that he will be ready to resign from his post provided the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs come back and speak their minds face-to-face.

Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut had also said that if the rebel MLAs come back, then Shiv Sena will be ready to break off the MVA alliance and break their partnership with Congress and NCP, a statement which did not go down well with their allies.

Tweeting in Marathi, the rebel MLA Eknath Shinde launched an attack on Shiv Sena, and said, “How can Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray's Shiv Sena support those who have a direct connection with Dawood who killed innocent Mumbaikars by carrying out Mumbai bomb blasts? We are taking this step to oppose this; Don't care if this step leads us to the brink of death.”

