‘How can Bal Thackeray’s Shiv Sena back those connected with Dawood?’: Rebel MLA Eknath Shinde

File photo

Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde has launched a fresh attack against the present Maharashtra government and his party, claiming that the Shiv Sena leadership has been supporting those who have connections with gangsters and drug kingpin Dawood Ibrahim.

Questioning the party leaders, rebel MLA Eknath Shinde on Sunday wondered how could Bal Thackeray's party support the people having a direct connection with Dawood Ibrahim who was responsible for killing innocent Mumbaikars by triggering bomb blasts.

Shinde further said that the step was taken by him and the rebel MLAs was to save the soul of Bal Thackeray’s Shiv Sena and protest against such connections in the party. He also said that he doesn’t care for his life when it comes to saving Shiv Sena.

Tweeting in Marathi, the rebel leader said, “How can Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray's Shiv Sena support those who have a direct connection with Dawood who killed innocent Mumbaikars by carrying out Mumbai bomb blasts? We are taking this step to oppose this; Don't care if this step leads us to the brink of death.”

In another tweet, the senior Shiv Sena leader said they will consider themselves fortunate if they die while saving Shiv Sena and the ideology of Bal Thackeray. Eknath Shinde had tagged his tweets to Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's Twitter handle.

Though Shinde did not specify the name of any political leader in his tweets, it is assumed that the attack was directed toward NCP leader Nawab Malik who is in jail in connection with a money laundering case allegedly involving relatives of Dawood Ibrahim.

The rebel MLAs tweeted was a reply to Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut’s attack on him and his team, calling the Shiv Sena rebels “body without souls” which will be sent to the morgue.

In a tweet, Sanjay Raut had said, “We have learned a lesson on whom to trust...These are the bodies whose souls have died. Their mind is dead....40 bodies will come from Assam and will be sent directly to the morgue for postmortem.”

(With PTI inputs)

