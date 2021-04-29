Maharashtra lockdown extended till May 15: Latest updates on Mumbai local train services

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday (April 28) extended the lockdown-like curbs in the state till May 15 to contain the spread of the COVID-19 infection. Earlier, the restriction were to be in place till 7 am of May 1 to break the chain of the Coronavirus transmission.

The use of local trains has been also been restricted. Earlier on April 21, when the restrictions were announced, the Western Railways had tweeted, "The railways will limit the number of entry and exit points at stations in Mumbai to prevent unauthorised people from travelling in local trains, as Maharashtra government's new Covid-19 curbs come into force."

Among those who are allowed are government personnel (state/central/local) and all medical personnel (doctors/paramedics/lab technicians/hospital and medical clinic staff etc).

Tickets or passes will be given to them on the basis of a government-issued identity card or a card issued by the concerned medical organization.

Further, any persons needing medical treatment or specially-abled persons and one person accompanying the needy may avail public transport.

In Mumbai, 1200 passengers can travel in 12 coaches of local trains. According to the new guidelines, no passenger will be allowed to travel in the standing position, but during the rush hours in the morning, the trains are often filled with passengers more than their capacity and social distancing norms often go for a toss.

The state government also imposed stricter curbs for inter-city or inter-district travel by long-distance trains and buses.

- At the stoppages where passengers are alighting, all passengers shall be stamped on the hand for 14 days home quarantine.

- It is the duty of local railway officers/MSRTC officers to provide all the information that the local Disaster Management Authority may require for screening the people travelling by these trains