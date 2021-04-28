Lockdown in Maharashtra: Tough curbs to remain in place till May 15 - What's open, what's not

The lockdown-like curbs in place in Maharashtra have been extended till May 15 amid the COVID-19 crisis, the state Cabinet took the decision on Wednesday (April 28).

On April 21, the Maharashtra Government had imposed more strict restrictions in the state under the 'Break the Chain' campaign. The new restrictions will stay in force from 8 am on Thursday to 7 am on May 1. Under the new orders, all government offices (centre, state, local administrative), except emergency services related to the coronavirus pandemic, will open with only 15 percent attendance.

It may be noted that the official notification from the government did not use the world 'lockdown' as had been the general expectation.

Restrictions will also be imposed on weddings and only 25 people will be able to attend the ceremony. Under the new restrictions, the wedding ceremony will have to be arranged in a single hall and should be completed in two hours as a single event. A fine of Rs 50,000 will be imposed for violating the rules.

Private vehicles (except buses) will be able to run only for urgent or emergency services, with 50 percent capacity of seating capacity. This journey can only take place in the same city. The government has also disallowed travelling from one district to another or from one city to another. Only in certain cases, like a funeral or medical emergencies, people will be allowed to travel from one city or district to another. Private buses can run with 50 percent capacity.

The use of local trains has been also been restricted.

Covid infections continue to spread rapidly despite lockdowns in many parts of the country. More than 3 lakh corona cases have been reported in India for the seventh consecutive day on Wednesday. India reported a record number of 3,60,960 cases and 3,293 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the health ministry`s data released on Wednesday morning.

According to the Union Health Ministry, a total of 1,79,97,267 persons have been infected with the virus since the beginning of the pandemic, out of which 1,48,17,371 people have fully recovered after defeating the virus.

For the first time the number of deaths crossed 2-lakh mark, with a total of 2,01,187 people losing their lives to the virus across the country, according to the health ministry data, Currently, there are 29,78,709 active cases in India.