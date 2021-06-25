Delta Plus cases in Maharashtra: Latest updates on Uddhav Thackeray government's plan to contain new COVID variant

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has instructed the state health department to make ample preparations for the possible COVID-19 third wave including providing oxygen, ICU beds, field hospital facilities to all the districts.

Meanwhile, with fresh cases of the new Delta Plus Variant detected in various districts of the state, the Maharashtra government on Thursday held a cabinet meeting in this regard and is likely to impose uniform restrictions across the state to deal with the new variant.

Speaking to Times Now, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that the state has decided to send the samples for the genome sequence study. “No deaths have been caused due to the Delta Plus variant. Symptoms and treatment are the same for this variant. No children have been infected with this variant,” he added.

He also directed officials that the Delta Plus variant cases should be monitored closely, and information about these cases should be collected and recorded for study.

Also, in a notice issued by the Chief Minister to the health department, Thackeray said that seven districts with a high rate of infection should be more careful, informed the state Public Relations department. He further directed the health department to increase COVID testing and vaccinations.

"Seven districts with a high rate of infection should be more careful. Increase tests, vaccinations. Don`t rush, don`t take risks," read the notice.